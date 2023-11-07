GTA VI announcement coming this week

POPULAR

Rockstar Games plans to announce Grand Theft Auto 6 as early as this week with a new GTA VI trailer in December, sources tell Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 14 seconds read time

Rockstar Games plans to announce Grand Theft Auto VI as early as this week, sources have told Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

GTA VI announcement coming this week 65
Open Gallery 3

The GTA 6 reveal may be much closer than anyone had expected. Sources close to Rockstar Games tell Bloomberg's Jason Schreier that an announcement could happen sometime this week, with a trailer slated to release in December, possibly during The Game Awards 2023 showcase.

The GTA 6 trailer will be timed to coincide with Rockstar's 25th anniversary, the sources say. The game will feature two protagonists, including a male and a female, set in the Miami-inspired Vice City, Bloomberg continues.

It appears the main game may not have veered very far from the content that was unearthed from last year's leaks. GTA 6 was rebooted in 2019, and unceremoniously revealed prematurely via leaked footage and files from a disastrous data breach at Rockstar Games.

Analysts predict that GTA 6 could generate over $1 billion in revenues in its first week of sales and deliver similar performance as GTA V--potentially even beating the best-selling multi-generation title.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has generated over $8.4 billion in net revenues since GTA V's launch in 2013, culminating in multiple years of re-releases as well as the new GTA trilogy remaster. GTA Online has also significantly affected long-term revenues, and it's likely that GTA 6 will also have some sort of online component to continue this billion-dollar success.

GTA 6 may release sometime in Take-Two's FY25 timeline, which ends in March 2025, or during its FY26 timeline ending March 2026.

GTA VI announcement coming this week 63
Open Gallery 3
Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Exclusive Amazon Edition (PS5)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/7/2023 at 10:10 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags