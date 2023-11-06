Pour one out - Apple confirms the popular 27-inch iMac is dead

The 27-inch iMac was a popular option among buyers of the all-in-one computer but Apple has confirmed that it is not getting an M-series return.

Apple's new M3 24-inch iMac is a solid option for people who want their computer and their monitor to be one and the same thing, but it isn't quite big enough for some power users. For those who need extra screen real estate, the 27-inch iMac was perfect until it was killed off. Now, any hopes of it making a return and getting an Apple silicon upgrade have been dashed for good.

That's because despite not normally commenting on rumors, Apple has confirmed in a statement to The Verge that it has no intention of releasing an Apple silicon 27-inch iMac. Anyone who wants something of that size is going to have to look elsewhere.

Unsurprisingly, Apple has the perfect answer. Instead of buying the non-existent 27-inch iMac, customers are instead directed towards the Apple Studio Display and either a Mac Studio or a Mac mini. The end result will of course be similar to a 27-inch iMac, including the 5K display that made the Intel-based one so popular.

Apple also used to offer a 21.5-inch model, something else that now seems to be gone for good. The company seems to be of the opinion that the 24-inch model nicely sits between the two, removing the need for a larger or smaller one. That seems unlikely to appease customers who own either the 21.5- or 27-inch models and just want to get a new Apple silicon version of the computer they already know and love.

as for the M3 24-inch iMac, that seems to be a solid upgrade for those who have older Intel Macs, while those upgrading from an M1-powered 24-inch model might not need to bother depending on whether they'll benefit from the upgraded chip.