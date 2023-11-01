ADATA launches the world's first USB4 external SSD, can transfer 10GB 4K video in 3 seconds

ADATA's USB4 SE920 external SSD is the first of its kind and it delivers impressive next-gen read/write speeds of 3,800 and 3,700 MB/s.

Published
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

It was only a matter of time before USB 4 hit the scene, beginning the transition from USB 3 to a new, faster, and more performative standard. Right now, USB 4 is "next-gen" technology, but with the arrival of ADATA's USB4 SE920 External SSD, we've got the first external storage solution sporting the new USB 4 technology.

ADATA's USB4 SE920 external SSD, image credit: ADATA.
Open Gallery 2

ADATA's USB4 SE920 external SSD, image credit: ADATA.

ADATA's USB4 SE920 external SSD, which supports Thunderbolt 3 and 4 and is backward compatible with USB 3.2 and USB 2.0, can reach up to 3,800 MB/s per second in full USB4 mode. As we've seen in the desktop space and PCIe Gen5 SSDS, hitting speeds of up to 40Gbps on an external SSD generates quite a bit of heat.

The good news is that the USB4 SE920 external SSD features a proprietary and patented active cooling solution with a micro fan and a casing that can extend via a simple touch to increase air circulation when in use. Outside of the incredible speed, the casing design for the USB4 SE920 external SSD from ADATA is one of its most impressive features.

Again, that's outside of the incredible speed, with ADATA confirming that the USB4 intercase leads to a read/write speed of 3,800/3,700MB/s - which is enough to transfer a 10GB 4K video file in around three seconds. Compared to USB 3.2 Gen2 x2, which tops out at 2,000MB/s - USB4 and the SE920 external SSD offers a 90% increase in overall speed.

The USB4 SE920 external SSD is compatible with Android, Mac OS, and Windows in addition to consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X - though you are limited to backward compatible speeds where USB4 isn't present.

As we wait for more info on availability and pricing, check out the full product page here.

Buy at Amazon

ADATA 2TB Premium SSD for PS5 PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal Gaming SSD Up to 7400 MB/s

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$149.90
---
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/1/2023 at 12:08 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:adata.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags