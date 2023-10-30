Intel's new Core Ultra 7 155H CPUs found in Lenovo Yoga laptops for sale in Bulgaria

Intel's new Core Ultra 5 and Core Ultra 7 'Meteor Lake' CPUs spotted inside two of Lenovo's new Yoga Pro 7 laptops, on sale already in Bulgaria.

Lenovo seems to be the first partner with Intel's newly-named Core Ultra CPU series, with their new Lenovo Yoga laptops featuring the new Meteor Lake processors from Intel.

The more expensive Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7155H processor costs around $1595, with the CPU packing 6 P-Cores, 8 E-Cores, and 2 LP-Cores with a total of 16 cores and 22 threads of Meteor Lake CPU power that will clock up to 4.8GHz. We have a 14.5-inch 3K 120Hz display, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD filling out the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 laptop.

Lenovo also has another model of its Yoga Pro 7 system, with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, which features 4 P-Cores, 8 E-Cores, and 2 LP-Cores for a total of 14 cores and 18 threads of Meteor Lake CPU power. This model costs around $1396 and features the same 14.5-inch 3K 120Hz display, 32GB of DDR5, and 1TB SSD.

They're not slouches in terms of what the new Yoga Pro 7 laptops offer: the 14.5-inch 3K 120Hz PureSight IPS display is very nice, and 32GB of DDR5 out of the gate is another nice touch, finished off with a respectable 1TB of M.2 SSD storage. That's not bad at all, and would be great for anyone that's on the move and didn't want to be playing games like Alan Wake 2 at 120FPS. Office tasks, working from home (but also on the go) and under $1600.

Intel's new Meteor Lake CPUs are the interesting part here, as is the new naming in the Core Ultra 7 and Core Ultra 5 replacing the previous branding of the Core i7 or Core i5 processors. Core Ultra is here, peeps.