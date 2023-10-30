Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on PC has FSR 3, DLSS 2, and XeSS support

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will have a built-in benchmark, and feature AMD's new FSR3 tech, as well as NVIDIA DLSS 2, and Intel XeSS upscaling.

Published
2 minutes & 18 seconds read time

The PC system requirements for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have been released, and now we have some more information on some of the AI upscaling technologies and visual goodness in the game.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will support AMD's new FSR3 upscaling technology, but also NVIDIA Frame Generation technology, Intel XeSS, and NVIDIA DLSS 2 are all in the game at launch. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will also have ray-traced reflections and shadows, which will be nice in those jungle and water environments.

Massive Entertainment, the developer behind Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, also supports ultrawide gaming monitors and even high-resolution multi-monitor setups... impressive to see, pun intended. The developers have also confirmed there are optimizations for multi-core CPUs, another thing that's good to see for the world of high core counts in current CPUs.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on PC has FSR 3, DLSS 2, and XeSS support 501
Open Gallery 4
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on PC has FSR 3, DLSS 2, and XeSS support 502
Open Gallery 4

It's great to see that Massive Entertainment is continuing the Ubisoft-published tradition by including a built-in benchmark for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, something I think should be standard for high-end games on the PC. The developer also published its PC specifications for the game, which are interestingly high. Check them out:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on PC has FSR 3, DLSS 2, and XeSS support 503
Open Gallery 4

MINIMUM

  • Visual setting: 1080p, Low Preset with FSR2 Quality/30 FPS
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen5 3600 /Intel i7 8700K
  • GPU: AMD RX 5700 8GB /NVIDIA GTX 1070 8GB /Intel ARC A750 8GB (REBAR ON)
  • RAM: 16 GB dual channel
  • Storage: 90 GB SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12

RECOMMENDED

  • Visual setting: 1080p, High Preset with FSR2 Quality/60 FPS
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen5 5600x / Intel i5 11600k
  • GPU: AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB/ NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti 8GB
  • RAM: 16 GB dual channel
  • Storage: 90 GB SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12

ENTHUSIAST

  • Visual setting: 1440p, High Preset with FSR2 Quality/60 FPS
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen5 5600x/ Intel i5 11600k
  • GPU: AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB/ NVIDIA RTX 3080 10GB
  • RAM: 16 GB dual channel
  • Storage Space: 90 GB SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12

ULTRA

  • Visual setting: 4K, Ultra Preset with FSR2 Balanced/60 FPS
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen7 5800x3D/ Intel i7 12700k
  • GPU: AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB/ NVIDIA RTX 4080 16GB
  • RAM: 16 GB dual channel
  • Storage: 90 GB SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12
Buy at Amazon

Avatar (Two-Disc Original Theatrical Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.97
---
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
$499.99$499.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/30/2023 at 8:03 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags