Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on PC has FSR 3, DLSS 2, and XeSS support

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will have a built-in benchmark, and feature AMD's new FSR3 tech, as well as NVIDIA DLSS 2, and Intel XeSS upscaling.

The PC system requirements for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have been released, and now we have some more information on some of the AI upscaling technologies and visual goodness in the game.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will support AMD's new FSR3 upscaling technology, but also NVIDIA Frame Generation technology, Intel XeSS, and NVIDIA DLSS 2 are all in the game at launch. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will also have ray-traced reflections and shadows, which will be nice in those jungle and water environments.

Massive Entertainment, the developer behind Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, also supports ultrawide gaming monitors and even high-resolution multi-monitor setups... impressive to see, pun intended. The developers have also confirmed there are optimizations for multi-core CPUs, another thing that's good to see for the world of high core counts in current CPUs.

It's great to see that Massive Entertainment is continuing the Ubisoft-published tradition by including a built-in benchmark for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, something I think should be standard for high-end games on the PC. The developer also published its PC specifications for the game, which are interestingly high. Check them out:

MINIMUM

Visual setting : 1080p, Low Preset with FSR2 Quality/30 FPS

CPU : AMD Ryzen5 3600 /Intel i7 8700K

GPU : AMD RX 5700 8GB /NVIDIA GTX 1070 8GB /Intel ARC A750 8GB (REBAR ON)

RAM : 16 GB dual channel

Storage : 90 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12

RECOMMENDED

Visual setting : 1080p, High Preset with FSR2 Quality/60 FPS

CPU : AMD Ryzen5 5600x / Intel i5 11600k

GPU : AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB/ NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti 8GB

RAM : 16 GB dual channel

Storage : 90 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12

ENTHUSIAST

Visual setting : 1440p, High Preset with FSR2 Quality/60 FPS

CPU : AMD Ryzen5 5600x/ Intel i5 11600k

GPU : AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB/ NVIDIA RTX 3080 10GB

RAM : 16 GB dual channel

Storage Space : 90 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12

ULTRA