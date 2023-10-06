X could soon let you ditch ads completely, but at what cost?

Elon Musk's X appears to be getting ready to add two new tiers to its X Premium subscription offering including removing all ads from the service.

If you've looked at the current X Premium subscription and been left unimpressed by what it offers, don't worry, you aren't alone. But there's another reason not to worry because it seems that X is getting ready to add to its subscription offerings with two new tiers. And one of those tiers will do something that X Premium should have done a long time ago.

While the X Premium subscription currently reduces the amount of ads that people see in their timelines, a new leak appears to show that X is getting ready to remove ads completely. Assuming you're willing to pay for it, of course.

That's all according to code found by the software code diver @aaronp613 on X after he found that there are new options for different tiers. According to a post by them, there will be new Premium Basic, Premium Standard, and Premium Plus offerings. Those tiers will have ads, half the number of ads, and no ads at all, respectively.

It isn't yet known what that will look like in terms of cost, however. X Premium currently costs $8 per month or $84 per year so it is now a question of which tier will that be? Our guess would be that it'll be the middle one and that a new, cheaper option will sit beneath it. From there, a more costly option will surely be added above the existing $8 to allow people to pay more to get rid of their X ads entirely.

At this point, we know little more than the fact there are new tiers on the way. Now, we wait to see what happens next.