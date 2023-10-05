CD Projekt spent over $100 million on Phantom Liberty and next-gen Cyberpunk 2077 versions

CD Projekt RED reveals parts of Cyberpunk 2077's development budget, says that the next-gen upgrade and Phantom Liberty update cost over $100 million.

Published
1 minute & 9 seconds read time

CD Projekt Group management gives eye-opening updates on Cyberpunk 2077's post-release development budgets, confirms high price tag for both Phantom Liberty and new-gen versions of the game.

CD Projekt spent over $100 million on Phantom Liberty and next-gen Cyberpunk 2077 versions 2
Open Gallery 2

Games are extremely expensive to develop. They're so expensive that most AAA publishers are clawing back as much savings as possible through drastic employee reductions and outright cancellations. Now CD Projekt gives us an idea of how much money they've spent on Cyberpunk 2077's continued development.

In a new IR day presentation, CD Projekt Group Chief FInancial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz gave full transparency to investors on budgets and costs. Nielubowicz says that, according to preliminary data, CD Projekt spent a total of 450 million Polish zloty (about $103 million) on developing Cyberpunk 2077's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S re-release as well as the new Phantom Liberty expansion.

As a reminder, these costs just include the next-gen version and the expansion. The costs do not reflect those incurred from the development of the base game.

Like other companies, CD Projekt won't recognize these expenditures all at once. The development costs will be depreciated--or spread out over multiple years--in an effort to make the payments more manageable.

The company says that Phantom Liberty's total costs were about $85 million, with the majority of spending on actual development costs.

"The total expenditures are 450 million PLN. This will be depreciated from the third quarter on. This will be depreciated according to sales estimates in Q3 and we would like to depreciate the first 20% of this expense, and then in Q4, the next 20%. The rest will be settled in time within 5 years in a decreasing manner year-on-year," Nielubowicz said.

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Exclusive Amazon Edition (PS5)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
$65.99$65.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/5/2023 at 2:07 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags