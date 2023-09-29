TT Show Episode 5 - Our big XPG giveaway with Core Reactor II PSU and merch to win!

Thanks to XPG we've got a big ol' prize bag of goodies to giveaway, including the new award-winning XPG CORE REACTOR II PSU in stylish white.

Thanks to XPG, our partner and sponsor for this week's episode of The TT Show, we've got a pretty cool prize bag of goodies to giveaway to listeners and those tuning in on YouTube. All you need to do is like, subscribe, and comment on the YouTube video for this week's TT Show and email us at ttshow@tweaktown.com with the subject 'XPG Giveaway.'

Pretty simple, right? This will get you in the running to win an item from our cool XPG prize bag worth over $700, including the Grand Prize - the award-winning and brand-new XPG CORE REACTOR II 850W ATX 3.0 power supply in stylish white.

On top of there are runner-up prizes and merch packs that include some cool XPG gear, including XPG Targus backpacks, XPG 'New Era' caps, and XPG Mera pillow featuring the company's mascot and comic star Mera.

The breakdown of the prize packs is below.

1 x Grand Prize - XPG CORE REACTOR II Power Supply Unit 850W (White)

3 x Runner Up - XPG x Targus Gaming Lifestyle Backpack

6 x XPG Merch Packs - New Era Cap and MERA limited edition pillow

For more info on the XPG CORE REACTOR II, check out our in-depth review, where it earned our Editor's Choice Award. "XPG hits it out of the park with its Core Reactor II 850w ATX 3.0 PSU in value and performance," the summary writes.

And for all the latest on tech and science, be sure to check out this week's TT Show, where the big topics include the massive Xbox leak, the amount of titanium in the new iPhone 15, what DLSS 10.0 will look like, and more. Plus, we had the chance to sit down with XPG's Luca Difiore to talk about what goes into designing cases, industry trends, and a lot more.