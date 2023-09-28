The new Fitbit Charge 6 blurs the lines between fitness tracker and smartwatch

The Fitbit Charge 6 has been announced with an improved heart rate sensor and new music features which make it more like a smartwatch than ever.

Fitbit is back with its new fitness tracker, the Charge 6. And it's now more like a smartwatch than ever with improved features and whole new ones that show Google's fingerprints are all over this thing.

The new fitness tracker was announced as an upgrade to the company's number one product of its type, and it's definitely going from strength to strength with a number of improvements.

At the top of Fitbit's list is an improved heart rate tracker that borrows innovation from Google's Pixel Watch. We're told that heart rate tracking during things like workouts, spinning, and rowing is now up to 60% more accurate, which is noteworthy to be sure.

In terms of new features, the Fitbit Charge 6 can now connect to Bluetooth-enabled workout gear including those from NordicTrack, Peloton, Concept2, and Tonal. On top of that, there are now more personalized ways to track and stay motivated during workouts, Fitbit says, with more than 40 exercise modes available to choose from.

The good news continues with support for Google Maps and Google Wallet, including making contactless payments. There's also a new Accessibility feature that zooms in on the screen to magnify words when needed.

Fitbit says that you'll get information on how well you've slept via a sleep score, an all-new Fitbit app, and six months of Fitbit Premium included when you buy a new Fitbit Charge 6. That'll be easier to do, too - Fitbit is selling the Charge 6 at a new, lower $159.95 asking price. It's available for preorder right now in black, silver with a white band, and gold with a coral band. Orders should ship on October 12.