The Google Pixel 8 leaks continue with new renders and color options

Google is going to announce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro next month and the leaks are coming thick and fast ahead of that unveiling.

It's no secret that Google is getting ready to announce its new phones in the coming weeks and while the models have never been a secret, they're starting to leak more and more. The latest leak comes via MySmartPrice and a number of high-resolution images that appear to confirm the colors of the unannounced handsets.

We're already pretty sure that the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be announced in October and now this leak gives us our best look yet at what those phones will look like while confirming the colors that people will get to choose from. And those colors are a sight for sore eyes for anyone who doesn't like the rather muted look of Apple's new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups.

As the report notes, it now looks like the Google Pixel 8 will sell in Peony Rose, Grey, and Obsidian Black color options while people going for the Pro models can expect to choose between Sky Blue, Porcelain, and Black Obsidian.

No matter which color or phone you choose you'll actually see some of that color, which is more than can be said for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus buyers. Whether these colors are actually a winner is subjective of course, so we'll leave that decision to you.

Google will announce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at an October 4 event with the Pixel Watch 2 also set to be unveiled during the same event. The Pixel 8a is also leaking of late, but we don't expect that to be announced until the middle of next year during the annual Google I/O event.