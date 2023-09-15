TT Show Episode 3: Our Massive Global 4TB SSD Giveaway thanks to Patriot!

Thanks to Patriot, we have 12TB of gaming SSD goodness to giveaway! All you need to do is check out the Episode 3 of The TT Show for details.

Thanks to Patriot, we have THREE Patriot Viper VP4300 Lite 4TB SSDs to giveaway. All you need to do is like, subscribe, and comment on the YouTube video for this week's TT Show and email us (details in the episode) with the subject 'Patriot Viper Giveaway.'

Earning our highest Editor's Choice award for performance and value, the Patriot Viper Lite 4TB is tailor-made for gaming storage, whether it's a desktop PC, gaming laptop, or PlayStation 5 console. So this is a giveaway you don't want to miss out on, and it's open to all viewers and listeners across the globe.

This is one of the fastest and best-value SSDs on the market, and 4TB will let you install over 100 AAA games and fire them up in seconds. "Delivering up to 7,400 MB/s throughput," the DRAMless SSD design "sips just a fraction of the power of traditional enthusiast-grade SSDs." Plus, it stays remarkably cool, with our SSD expert Jon Coulter writing, "This thing just doesn't get hot."

Here are the highlights:

VP4300 Lite M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 Gaming SSD

Read/write speeds up to 7,400MB/s, 6,400MB/s

Latest NVMe 2.0 support

Special edition ultra-thin cooling heatspreader

PS5 compataible- PS5 Seq Read up to 6,100MB/s

Huge storage capacities of up to 4TB

Five-year warranty

To win your very own award-winning Patriot Viper VP4300 Lite 4TB SSD, subscribe and comment on the YouTube video for this week's TT Show and email us (again, all of the info is in the latest episode and show notes) with the subject 'Patriot Viper Giveaway.' You don't need to go into any special detail, but if you want, let us know what games you'd install with a 4TB drive or what you'd use it for.

For more info on Episode 3 of The TT Show or want to read our in-depth review of the new Patriot Viper VP4300 Lite 4TB SSD, check out the following links.