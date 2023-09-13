Unity alienates entire customer base in quest for profit

Unity, one of the most widely-used game engines on the planet, has made a controversial business decision that has pushed away its core customer base.

Unity has made the significantly controversial decision to start charging game developers a fee based on how many times their games have been installed. It's called a Unity Runtime Fee, and it has proven to be one of the most disruptive and universally-despised updates in the history of game dev. Unity has faced waves of push back over the decision as game devs everywhere criticise the decision.

Under the new Unity Runtime Fee, which goes into effect January 2024, developers will have to pay a "small flat fee" depending how many times a game has been installed. The fee only kicks in if a game has met both revenue and install threshold requirements How much a developer pays depends on what Unity subscription tier they have and how many new installs the game has had for that month.

Unity clarified a few of these points to Axios reporter Stephen Totilo, saying that re-installs of games count towards the charge and all devices are included, that charity and bundle games are exempt from the Runtime Fee, and that Unity plans to use "fraud detection tools" to eliminate instances of install abuse.

Totilo also reports that demos will not be charged the fee in most cases, and that developers won't have to pay for Game Pass installs.

Below is an excerpt from the updated Unity Runtime Fee blog post: