Apple confirms the iPhone 15 event for September 12, here's what to expect

It's official, Apple will stream an event on September 12 that will most likely unveil the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 families of devices.

After all of the rumors, it's now been confirmed - Apple will hold an event on September 12. And while the company stopped short of saying what it would entail, we can be pretty certain that we will see the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series of devices finally unveiled after months of rumors.

Apple confirmed the event in invitations sent to members of the press that asked them to join a special Apple Event that will be broadcast from Apple Park on September 12, starting from 10:00am PT. Apple's artwork for the invitation shows an Apple logo making like Spider-Man - dissolving away as if it's been Thanos-snapped.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared a copy of the invitation on X, although Apple is yet to do so. In fact, the Apple X account is currently dormant so it's unclear whether we should expect any kind of promotion for the event going forward.

As for what to expect from the event itself, it's fairly simple. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are all expected to be announced during that event, while the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are also likely to be unveiled. We can also expect more previews of Apple's upcoming software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch.

If Apple follows its tried and tested release schedule we can now expect the new hardware to go up for preorder on September 15 before then going on sale on September 22, making that a busy week for Apple Stores the world over.