iPhone 15 Pro Max delay reports may have been premature, well-connected analyst says

Reports of the iPhone 15 Pro Max being delayed until October seem to have been incorrect with production reportedly set to ramp up this week.

Following reports that the iPhone 15 Pro Max might have to wait until October due to production issues, it sounds like we might have been worrying for nothing. That's after a new report by the well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

There had been some concern that the iPhone 15 Pro Max's new periscope zoom camera could cause Apple and its suppliers to struggle to get the new iPhones into stores ready for the usual late-September release. However, Kuo's latest Medium post suggests that won't be the case with Apple already set to begin ramping up mass production of the best iPhone as soon as this week. Based on Kuo's report it's now more than possible that the iPhone 15 Pro Max should go on sale as normal.

Kuo's report says that he believes that analysts have been overly conservative when it comes to predicting how many new iPhones will be shipped as a result of the expected iPhone 15 Pro Max concerns. He also goes on to add that he believes that Apple's stock prices could experience a rebound once everyone gets a better handle on the stock situation.

Potential supply chain issues aside, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups are set to be big releases for Apple including a number of new features. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to get a new Dynamic Island like last year's Pro models, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are thought to be getting a new Action button. That button will be similar to the one already available on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and will take the place of the familiar mute button if rumors are to be believed.

Other notable changes will include the switch to USB-C and way from Lightning across the board, while that periscope camera is expected to offer a 6x optical zoom for iPhone 15 Pro Max buyers.

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are all expected to be announced on September 12 before going up for preorder the following Friday, September 15. That would then likely mean that the new iPhones will officially go on sale on September 22. They won't be alone, either. Apple is expected to also ship the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at the same time after announcing them at the same event earlier in the month.