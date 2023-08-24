Those fancy new iPhone 15 USB-C cables might be another huge disappointment, here's why

When Apple switches the iPhone to USB-C it might not go beyond the current USB 2.0 speeds that Lightning is limited to, a new leak claims.

We've known for months now that the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max will switch away from the familiar lightning connector to a new USB-C connector for the first time. That's happening because the European Union wants all phones to use a common charger, but that isn't going to help people who want to be able to transfer files more quickly. Despite moving to USB-C, a new leak claims that those cables will still be limited to just USB 2.0 speeds.

That's the story on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, at least. There is still the possibility that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will bump things up to Thunderbolt given their use as cameras by photographers and videographers alike.

X leaker Majin Bu believes that the color-matched and braided cables that we've seen leak of late are limited to USB 2.0 speeds, rather than the faster transfer speeds that some will have been hoping for. That would suggest that the USB-C port on at least some of the new iPhones will be limited, too.

USB 2.0 tops out at 480Mbps which is pretty slow in 2023, and it's much slower than devices like the iPad Pro can transfer files. It's hoped that the Pro iPhones will not have this same USB 2.0 limitation, but that won't help people who choose to buy the non-pro models.

All of the new iPhones are expected to be announced during a streamed event on September 12 so it's likely that we will find out what's going on soon enough. It's also possible that the leaked cables Majin Bu is talking about aren't actually designed to be sold with the new iPhones at all, of course. They could be sold separately, aimed at use with Mac accessories, or are simply not Apple cables at all. Again, time will eventually tell.

September is shaping up to be a big month for Apple regardless of its cable plans. The new iPhones are likely to be joined by the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, making the month an expensive one for those who are due upgrades for their smartphone and wearable at the same time. The year isn't done, either, with new Macs and possibly new iPads also in the cards before 2023 comes to a close.