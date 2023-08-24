Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox confirmed to launch in 2023 thanks to Phil Spencer's help

Larian boss Swen Vincke confirms that Baldur's Gate 3 will still release on Xbox Series X and Series S this year thanks to Phil Spencer's assistance.

Baldur's Gate 3 will officially launch on Xbox in 2023, the boss of game developer Larian has re-confirmed.

Working closely with Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer, Larian has now found a way to ensure Baldur's Gate 3 meets its target and releases on Xbox platforms in 2023. The news was confirmed today by Larian Studios head Swen Vincke, who said:

"I'm super happy to confirm that after meeting Phil Spencer yesterday, we've found a solution that allows us to bring Baldur's Gate 3 to Xbox players this year still, something we've been working towards for quite some time," Vincke said on Twitter.

"All improvements will be there, with split-screen coop on Series X. Series S will not feature split-screen coop, but will also include cross-save progression between Steam and Xbox Series."

Baldur's Gate 3 was originally set to launch simultaneously on consoles, but Larian delayed the game on Xbox due to the game taking longer to make on the Series S.

Remember that the Xbox Series S is much less powerful than the Series X with a significant reduction in RAM (10GB versus the Series X's 16GB) and GPU compute units (20 RDNA 2.0 CUs versus the Series X's mighty 52 CUs). These wildly varying specs put more constraints on developers that must get games working with a specific amount of parity and consistency on both platforms--a feat that is tougher to pull off given the range of performance targets.

Despite these technical limitations, Larian made the call that the decision to hold back the game on Xbox wasn't due to the platform itself, nor the Series S, but simply because Larian had a lot to do at once. The staggered launches help minimize burnout and crunch.

Here's a quick transcript of what Vincke said in a recent interview with SkillUp: