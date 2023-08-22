All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Bill Clinton kid imitators crash Gamescom stage: 'Bill Clinton wants to play GTA 6'

Imitators of the infamous 'Bill Clinton kid' from The Game Awards 2022 crash Gamescom Opening Night Live's stage, says 'Bill Clinton wants to play GTA 6'

Published
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

Geoff Keighley can't catch a break as Gamescom gets stage crashed by pranksters.

During The Game Awards 2022, Matan Even aka the "Bill Clinton kid" snuck on stage alongside other FromSoftware developers and accepted the game of the year award for Elden Ring. At the end of the speech segment, Even dedicated the award to 42nd American president Bill Clinton.

Now fast-forwarding to the present, some less stealthy stage crashers paid homage to Bill Clinton. During the Gamescom Opening Night Live event in Cologne, Germany, two people went on stage to interrupt the stream to let everyone know that "Bill Clinton wants to play GTA 6."

Keighley didn't appear visibly rattled and kept things going.

"That's just so disappointing. This is such a special night for so many developers. It's really disappointing to see someone act that way. It's just so sad to me to see something like that happen," Keighley said.

Not much is known about the stage crashers other than their appearance.

The original prankster Matan Even is well-known for his escapades. He's a 15 year-old Tiktok star who has shown up at a lot of different places that famous people also happen to be, earning him widespread recognition.

Gamescom continues on with its current livestream, revealing release dates, gameplay, and other info about upcoming games. Highlights include new Sonic Frontiers DLC, Tekken 8's January 2024 launch date, and a bunch of gameplay footage of Modern Warfare 3, a quick Starfield Q&A with Bethesda's Todd Howard, and a handful of new indie titles.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

