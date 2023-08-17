All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sabrent's new docking station for the Steam Deck offers 4K output and M.2 SSD storage expansion

This could be the only Steam Deck or ROG Ally docking station you'll ever need thanks to the addition of M.2 SSD storage expansion.

Sabrent's new docking station for the Steam Deck offers 4K output and M.2 SSD storage expansion
The Sabrent USB Type-C 6-Port Docking Station with M.2 Port (DS-SDNV) is the most impressive Steam Deck and ROG Ally compatible dock to date, thanks to the addition of an M.2 Port, which allows for installing an M.2 SSD with 5Gbps transfer speeds expand the storage capabilities of your PC gaming handheld of choice or USB-C device.

The new Sabrent USB Type-C 6-Port Docking Station with M.2 Port (DS-SDNV), image credit: Sabrent.
The new dock is stacked with ports, where you've also got a gigabit Ethernet port for fast network transfers (a great move thanks to Steam now allowing for game installs to transfer over a LAN), multiple USB ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port. The latter offers support for up to a 4K 60Hz signal, which is excellent for connecting the dock to a modern 4K TV.

The DS-SDNV supports Windows, Linux, and macOS, and according to Sabrent, it will work with USB-C devices that feature DisplayPort Alternate (DP Alt) Mode support. Plus, you've got plenty of charging power - up to 90W.

The new Sabrent USB Type-C 6-Port Docking Station with M.2 Port (DS-SDNV), image credit: Sabrent.
Outside the features listed above, the new Sabrent USB Type-C 6-Port Docking Station features a rugged anti-slip design with a minimal low-profile physical footprint that leaves enough room for cooling vents on attached devices.

The complete port list for the dock includes 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x USB 2.0 (480Mbps), 2 x USB 3.2 (5Gbps), 1 x USB Type-C (Power Delivery), and 1 x Rj45 Gigabit Ethernet. The new Sabrent USB Type-C 6-Port Docking Station with M.2 Port is available and on sale at Amazon (link below).

