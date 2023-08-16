AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX benchmarks leak, and it's a monster with 96 Zen 4 cores

The new Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000WX series is expected to launch in Q3 2023, and the flagship Threadripper Pro 7995WX has been spotted.

AMD's upcoming Threadripper Pro 7000WX "Storm Peak" series will shake up the workstation CPU market, thanks to the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX being spotted in a new Geekbench 5 submission. A 96-core and 192-thread monster, it will replace the existing Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX as AMD's' flagship workstation CPU - delivering a whopping 50% increase in core count.

Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX spotted in a new Geekbench 5 submission.

According to the benchmark results, the new CPU was connected to an HP Z6 G5 A Workstation system - with additional information confirming that the 96-core CPU could achieve a boost clock speed of 5.1 GHz (though this is incorrectly reported as 7.97 GHz).

As the new Threadripper Pro 7000WX series is based on the Zen 4 architecture, the Threadripper Pro 7995WX is also paired with 512GB of DDR5 memory (though the Geekbench listing doesn't confirm the full memory spec) with a sizable 384 MB of L3 Cache and 96MB of L2 Cache - which is similar to AMD's data center-focused EPYC 9654.

Outside of high-level specs for the new flagship Threadripper, the single-core score of 2095 and a multi-corfe score of 81408 make it a world-record candidate.

This represents a 26% higher single-core performance increase over the previous generation and a 50% higher multi-core performance increase. Of course, pricing will be an important factor in determining affordability for the flagship Threadripper Pro 7000WX "Storm Peak" series CPU - which is also set to feature a power rating of 350W TDP.

The new Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000WX series is expected to launch in Q3 2023, so expect a full announcement with pricing and availability soon.