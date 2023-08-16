All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX benchmarks leak, and it's a monster with 96 Zen 4 cores

The new Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000WX series is expected to launch in Q3 2023, and the flagship Threadripper Pro 7995WX has been spotted.

Published
1 minute & 11 seconds read time

AMD's upcoming Threadripper Pro 7000WX "Storm Peak" series will shake up the workstation CPU market, thanks to the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX being spotted in a new Geekbench 5 submission. A 96-core and 192-thread monster, it will replace the existing Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX as AMD's' flagship workstation CPU - delivering a whopping 50% increase in core count.

Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX spotted in a new Geekbench 5 submission.
Open Gallery 2

According to the benchmark results, the new CPU was connected to an HP Z6 G5 A Workstation system - with additional information confirming that the 96-core CPU could achieve a boost clock speed of 5.1 GHz (though this is incorrectly reported as 7.97 GHz).

As the new Threadripper Pro 7000WX series is based on the Zen 4 architecture, the Threadripper Pro 7995WX is also paired with 512GB of DDR5 memory (though the Geekbench listing doesn't confirm the full memory spec) with a sizable 384 MB of L3 Cache and 96MB of L2 Cache - which is similar to AMD's data center-focused EPYC 9654.

Outside of high-level specs for the new flagship Threadripper, the single-core score of 2095 and a multi-corfe score of 81408 make it a world-record candidate.

This represents a 26% higher single-core performance increase over the previous generation and a 50% higher multi-core performance increase. Of course, pricing will be an important factor in determining affordability for the flagship Threadripper Pro 7000WX "Storm Peak" series CPU - which is also set to feature a power rating of 350W TDP.

The new Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000WX series is expected to launch in Q3 2023, so expect a full announcement with pricing and availability soon.

NEWS SOURCES:tomshardware.com, browser.geekbench.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

