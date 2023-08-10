All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Elon Musk rolls out 'sensitivity settings' on X in an effort to resuscitate ad sales

Elon Musk has rolled out 'sensitivity settings' that will enable advertisers to align their brand's messaging or advertising with content on the platform.

Elon Musk rolls out 'sensitivity settings' on X in an effort to resuscitate ad sales
Published
1 minute & 29 seconds read time

Elon Musk has implemented a new strategy with the goal of attracting advertisers back to the social media platform X, formerly called Twitter.

Elon Musk rolls out 'sensitivity settings' on X in an effort to resuscitate ad sales 3333
Open Gallery 2

When Elon Musk purchased what was Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, the platform saw a dramatic drop in advertising expenditure as companies were concerned about the changes Musk planned on implementing when it came to content moderation.

The Tesla CEOs changes expanded what content could be posted on Twitter, under the guise of freedom of speech. Advertisers were concerned that their ads would appear alongside content that doesn't necessarily represent their brand or was just entirely inappropriate.

In response to these changes, advertisers pulled out of the social media platform resulting in a catastrophic dip in revenue for what is now called X and this drop is still being felt today. Now, Musk is working towards regaining the trust of many of X's former advertisers by rolling out a new tool called "sensitivity settings".

The company wrote in a blog post that the tool will use machine learning to ensure that brand advertisements appear next to content that meets "unique sensitivity needs", also referred to as a "sensitivity a threshold."

Three levels of sensitivity:

  • Relaxed sensitivity, which is not yet available, will "show ads alongside some sensitive content to maximize reach" but will exclude targeted hate speech and explicit sexual content
  • Standard sensitivity is for brands with "moderate sensitivity thresholds" and will not show ads alongside targeted hate speech, explicit sexual content, gratuitous gore, excessive profanity.
  • Conservative sensitivity is a "strict sensitivity threshold" that will not show ads next to "targeted hate speech, sexual content, gratuitous gore, excessive profanity, obscenity, spam, and drugs."
Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$75.89
$75.89$84.99$64.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
-$59.00$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/10/2023 at 5:58 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:mashable.com, business.twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.