GIGABYTE launches a low-profile GeForce RTX 4060 OC model with three fans

The new GeForce RTX 4060 OC Low Profile 8G from GIGABYTE is the sort of small form-factor mainstream GPU we'd love to see more of.

Published
1 minute & 10 seconds read time

The low-profile GPU is not something we see much of anymore, at least not in the mainstream space where the GeForce RTX 4060 lives. With the GeForce RTX 40 Series' impressive power efficiency, the GeForce RTX 4060 can deliver impressive results using just over 100W when gaming. This is just over the power a PCIe slot can provide, hence the requirement for a single 8-pin power connector.

And with the lower power requirement, you've also got the added benefit of not having to go all out with cooling and heatsinks, which is why it's always great to see GeForce RTX 4060 designs playing with the form like the new GeForce RTX 4060 OC Low Profile 8G from GIGABYTE.

Measuring just 182mm in length and with a width of 40mm, even though it features a triple-fan cooling setup, it's still a very small GPU that even ships with a low-profile bracket to support different builds. It's one of the smallest GeForce RTX 4060 GPUs available and even features a small out-of-the-box OC boost.

A modest clock speed increase to 2475 MHz, 15 MHz above the official specifications. GIGABYTE notes that the card features pure copper heat pipes that make direct contact with the GPU, so there shouldn't be any major thermal differences between this and larger GeForce RTX 4060 models.

No pricing or release info has been provided, but the official product page for the new GeForce RTX 4060 OC Low Profile 8G is now live. An enticing product for those putting together a new small form-factor home theater-style PC, it's tiny, power efficient, and uses new RTX tech like DLSS 3 Frame Generation.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4060 WINDFORCE OC 8G Graphics Card

$299.99
$299.99
$299.99
$299.99
NEWS SOURCES:gigabyte.com, videocardz.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

