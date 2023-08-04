All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The 45-inch Acer Predator X45 OLED Gaming Monitor is here, and it's a Newegg exclusive

A gaming display you'd love to have sitting on a desk, the Acer Predator X45 OLED Gaming Monitor is now on sale in the US via online retailer Newegg.

The 45-inch Acer Predator X45 OLED Gaming Monitor is here, and it's a Newegg exclusive
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

The Acer Predator X45 OLED Curved Gaming Monitor is a show-stopper display featuring an ultrawide curved 45-inch OLED panel with a UWQHD 3,440 x 1,440-pixel resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. And taking advantage of OLED display technology, it features an incredible 0.01 ms response time (GtG).

The Acer Predator X45 OLED Curved Gaming Monitor... so awesome, image credit: Acer.
The Acer Predator X45 OLED Curved Gaming Monitor... so awesome, image credit: Acer.

Showcased at CES 2023, the display is finally ready to hit retail - though it looks to be a Newegg exclusive, with the Acer Predator X45 currently on sale for USD 1,599.99. It's a premium price, to be sure, and on par with the similarly specced 45-inch Corsair Xeneon Flex that features a bendable OLED panel. There's no such action for the Acer Predator X45, which ships with an immersive 800R curvature.

Although we're starting to see many more OLED panels in the PC display space targeting more traditional monitor sizes, releases like the Acer Predator X45 OLED Curved Gaming Monitor are a nice little reminder that large high-end gaming displays are more impressive than ever.

In addition to the 240 Hz refresh rate, the Predator X45 features AMD FreeSync Premium support, with DisplayPort, USB-C, and HDMI connections. However, it's worth noting that the latter is limited to 144 Hz due to bandwidth. With 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, the display also benefits from the near-infinite contrast from OLED.

Unlike OLED panels found in TVs, the Predator X45 features an anti-glare coating to reduce eye strain and eliminate that mirror-like finish commonly found in the TV space. Other display features include two 5-watt speakers for audio, height and tilt adjustment capabilities, and a two-port USB 3.2 hub for connecting peripherals and other devices.

NEWS SOURCE:newegg.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

