Lenovo unveils two new high-refresh-rate gaming monitors aimed at eSports-type gamers
Lenovo has unveiled two new gaming monitors that it will be releasing under its Legion brand. Both of these monitors come with a high refresh rate and are overclockable.

The first gaming monitor is the Legion R25f-30, which is a 24.5-inch VA display panel that is 1920x1080 (FHD) and comes with a refresh rate of 240Hz. The panel is also overclockable up to 280Hz, which is aimed at gamers looking to squeeze as many frames into their games as possible.

As for other specifications, the Legion R25f-30 comes with a peak brightness of 380 nits, a 3000:1 static contrast ratio, 99% sRGB coverage, and 90% DCi-P3 coverage. Additional specs are as follows; AMD FreeSync Premium support, HDR10, two HDMI 2.1 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4, and a headphone jack.

As for the second gaming monitor coming from Lenovo, we have the Legion R25i-30, a 24.5 inch IPS display that also has a resolution of 1920x1080. The R25i-30 has a lower base refresh rate of 165Hz, a peak brightness of 400 nits, and DisplayHDR 400 certification, with the display also covering 99% of the sRGB along with 90% of the DCI-P3 color space. The remaining specifications are mostly the same as its aforementioned counterpart, with two HDMI 2.1 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4, and a headphone jack.

For those wondering what type of gamer these monitors are aimed at, considering the high refresh rate on both of these displays, we can assume that Lenovo is aiming these monitors are gamers on a budget that enjoy first-person shooter titles or any other games that benefit from high refresh rates. Examples would be Apex Legends, Counter-Strike, Call of Duty, etc.

