All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

iPhone 15 buyers could be in for a spot of sticker shock this September

Apple is reportedly set to increase the price of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in countries beyond the United States' borders this September.

iPhone 15 buyers could be in for a spot of sticker shock this September
Published
Updated
1 minute & 40 seconds read time

If you're planning on picking up a brand-new Apple iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus this fall there's a good chance that you're going to have to pay a bit more than you did for your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus. And it might well depend on what part of the world you happen to be in at the time.

While we'd been hearing rumors of a price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, a new report suggests that buyers of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might not be safe, either. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, writing in the weekly Power On newsletter, there's a chance that the non-Pro iPhones are going to experience a price hike this year as well. But, only if you're buying outside of the United States.

iPhone 15 buyers could be in for a spot of sticker shock this September 02
Open Gallery 2

Gurman says that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are likely to see their prices increase by as much as $100 no matter where you buy them, but those picking up non-Pro models internationally can expect all four of the 2023 iPhone models to also cost more than the devices that they will replace.

Gurman hasn't gone into detail bout why that might be, at least not for the standard iPhone 15 models. As for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the price hike is thought to be down to the use of titanium as the iPhone's chassis material for the first time.

Going back to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, we wonder if the rumored addition of a Dynamic Island and 48-megapixel camera could be behind the price increase. But the fact that it will only happen internationally might put that idea to bed. Instead, it's possible that Apple is simply reacting to changes in international currency and ensuring that it maintains its normal profit margins when those currencies are converted back into the United States dollar.

Regardless of the reasons, it looks like buying a new iPhone is going to get more expensive for a whole lot of people. At a time when people are trying to spend less around the world and smartphone demand continues to wane, it'll be interesting to see how Apple manages to sell the price increase to customers when they walk into an Apple Store towards the end of September.

Alongside the new iPhones customers will be looking at new Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 models that same month, potentially making for a very expensive week.

Buy at Amazon

Anker 150W USB-C Charger

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$109.99
$109.99$109.99-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$109.99
$109.99$109.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/31/2023 at 1:23 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bloomberg.com, apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.