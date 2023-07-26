Samsung announces the Galaxy Z Fold 5, it's next big foldable

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is here and the early reviews suggest that the new model isn't all that different from the model that it replaces.

After many months of rumors Samsung has finally taken the wraps off the Galaxy Z Fold 5, its latest large-format foldable phone. It arrives alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and is already proving to be something of a disappointment for some.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 appears to be almost identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 that it replaces in Samsung's lineup, albeit with an improved hinge that now allows the phone to close flat.

That new hinge is undoubtedly the biggest change according to those who have already spent time with the upgraded phone. But beyond that little seems to have changed.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5's outer display is a 6.2-inch HD+ part with support for a 60Hz refresh rate. On the inside, that refresh rate doubles to 120Hz for the 7.6-inch QXVGA+ foldable panel.

Moving to the internal components the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip beating at its heart alongside 12GB of RAM. There are storage options that range from 256GB to a full 1TB, while Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray, and Blue are the colors on offer.

In terms of cameras, the main shooter is a 50-megapixel affair while a 12-megapixel ultrawide is joined by a 10-megapixel zoom.

All of this will sound very familiar to owners of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 which is perhaps the problem here. If you're looking for a big upgrade over last year's model you're probably going to be left disappointed - unless the phone not closing flat was a big irritation for you. If it was, this upgraded phone will be right on the money.

Prices for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 start at $1799 and rise from there if you need more than 256GB of storage.