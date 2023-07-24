All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB 32GB RAM Kit and KC3000 2TB M.2 SDD

Confirmed: Spotify just hiked its prices in a ton of countries

Spotify has confirmed that it is increasing the price of its various Premium subscriptions starting today, but existing subscribers have a month grace.

Confirmed: Spotify just hiked its prices in a ton of countries
Published
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

If you're a subscriber to Spotify in one of its various Premium guises you're going to have to pay more the next time your billing period comes around. That's after the Swedish music streamer increased the price of all of its Premium subscriptions in a host of countries.

Spotify announced the change in a press release in which it confirmed that it will be emailing customers starting right now, warning them of the increase in price. Those who don't want to pay it can of course cancel their subscription and existing users will get a one-month grace period before the new price becomes effective.

Confirmed: Spotify just hiked its prices in a ton of countries 02
Open Gallery 2

Under the new prices, the Spotify Premium Individual plan will sell for $10.99 per month while Premium Duo will increase to $14.99. Premium Family will cost $16.99 while Premium Student will cost $5.99.

As for the countries in which this change will take place, there are plenty. They include countries from around the world and the full list reads; Andorra, Albania, Argentina, Austria, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Bulgaria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Croatia, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Iceland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Peru, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden, Singapore, Slovenia, Slovakia, San Marino, Thailand, Turkey, United States, Kosovo.

There are of course plenty of alternatives available should you decide that the Spotify price increase is enough to make you jump ship. With Apple Music, Deezer, Tidal, and others all on offer you're sure to find something that works for you. And hopefully at a price that you're happy with, too.

Buy at Amazon

Anker 150W USB-C Charger

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$109.99
$109.99$109.99-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$109.99
$109.99$109.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/24/2023 at 5:02 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:newsroom.spotify.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.