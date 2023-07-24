Confirmed: Spotify just hiked its prices in a ton of countries

Spotify has confirmed that it is increasing the price of its various Premium subscriptions starting today, but existing subscribers have a month grace.

If you're a subscriber to Spotify in one of its various Premium guises you're going to have to pay more the next time your billing period comes around. That's after the Swedish music streamer increased the price of all of its Premium subscriptions in a host of countries.

Spotify announced the change in a press release in which it confirmed that it will be emailing customers starting right now, warning them of the increase in price. Those who don't want to pay it can of course cancel their subscription and existing users will get a one-month grace period before the new price becomes effective.

Under the new prices, the Spotify Premium Individual plan will sell for $10.99 per month while Premium Duo will increase to $14.99. Premium Family will cost $16.99 while Premium Student will cost $5.99.

As for the countries in which this change will take place, there are plenty. They include countries from around the world and the full list reads; Andorra, Albania, Argentina, Austria, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Bulgaria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Croatia, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Iceland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Peru, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden, Singapore, Slovenia, Slovakia, San Marino, Thailand, Turkey, United States, Kosovo.

There are of course plenty of alternatives available should you decide that the Spotify price increase is enough to make you jump ship. With Apple Music, Deezer, Tidal, and others all on offer you're sure to find something that works for you. And hopefully at a price that you're happy with, too.