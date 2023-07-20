All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB 32GB RAM Kit and KC3000 2TB M.2 SDD

The iPhone 15 Pro could have this Wi-Fi upgrade

The iPhone 15 Pro might benefit from an upgraded Wi-Fi 6E technology, making it the first iPhone to support the faster wireless networking speeds.

The iPhone 15 Pro could have this Wi-Fi upgrade
Published
1 minute & 5 seconds read time

If you're buying a new iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max when it is announced later this year, we might have some good news for you. Especially if you're someone with the latest Wi-Fi network in your home.

That's because a new report claims that Apple is going to add support for Wi-Fi 6E to the pro models of the iPhone 15 lineup, with Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley making the point in a research note seen by MacRumors.

The iPhone 15 Pro could have this Wi-Fi upgrade 02
Open Gallery 2

The addition of Wi-Fi 6E support would allow for improved wireless network connectivity performance when connected to networks that support the technology. Some Apple devices already support Wi-Fi 6E including the latest iPad Pro tablets, the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and the latest Mac mini, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio.

However, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would be the very first iPhones to benefit from support for Wi-Fi 6E. And while we shouldn't expect the latest Wi-Fi technology to make a huge difference to most people, those who find that they have to transfer large files over the network will indeed benefit. That could be the case for those transferring large photos and videos taken using the iPhones, for example.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models later this year, likely in September of October. That's also when we expect Apple to announce three new Apple Watches; the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and a refreshed Apple Watch SE. Later in 2023 it's possible that we will also see new iPad Pro tablets arrive around the same time, too.

Buy at Amazon

Anker 150W USB-C Charger

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$109.99
$109.99--
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$109.99
$109.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/20/2023 at 12:06 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:macrumors.com, apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.