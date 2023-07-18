All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Google Pixel 8 Pro specs and launch timeline leak online

Google Pixel 8 Pro specifications and launch timeline has been leaked, and now buyers can reportedly expect a glorious Samsung OLED display.

Google Pixel fans will be glad to know that the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro is expected to come with all of the bells and whistles you would expect, according to leaker Yogesh Brar.

Google released the Pixel 7 last September, and since then, fans have been patiently waiting to hear what will be special about the Pixel 8. Now, we are starting to hear rumblings of what Google will be putting inside of the Pixel 8, and according to reportedly reliable leaker Yogesh Brar, who took to Twitter on July 17, the Google Pixel 8 will be announced by Google in October, which is hardly a surprise as it lines up with the company's previous Pixel announcements.

As for specifications, Brar provided a comprehensive list of what buyers can expect to be inside the Pixel 8, and according to the list, the Pixel 8 will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display that will come with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.

Additionally, the list states the Pixel 8 will have a Google Tensor 3 chipset, which is a custom Google processor, a Titan security chip, 12GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage, 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization, a 64MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 48MP telephoto lens, and a 11MP selfie camera.

Rumors indicate that the Pixel 8 will come with a 4,950mAh battery that will support 27W wired fast-charging and, of course, the latest version of Android - Android 14.

Google Pixel 8 Pro rumored specifications and launch date

  • 6.7" QHD+ LTPO OLED, 120Hz
  • Google Tensor G3 + Titan chip
  • 12GB RAM
  • 128/256GB storage
  • Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 64MP UW + 48MP (Tele)
  • Selfie: 11MP
  • Temperature sensor, Ultrasonic FP
  • Android 14
  • 4,950mAh battery, 27W wired charging
  • Launch: October
NEWS SOURCES:timesnownews.com, gizmodo.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription
