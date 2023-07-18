Google Pixel 8 Pro specs and launch timeline leak online

Google Pixel fans will be glad to know that the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro is expected to come with all of the bells and whistles you would expect, according to leaker Yogesh Brar.

Google released the Pixel 7 last September, and since then, fans have been patiently waiting to hear what will be special about the Pixel 8. Now, we are starting to hear rumblings of what Google will be putting inside of the Pixel 8, and according to reportedly reliable leaker Yogesh Brar, who took to Twitter on July 17, the Google Pixel 8 will be announced by Google in October, which is hardly a surprise as it lines up with the company's previous Pixel announcements.

As for specifications, Brar provided a comprehensive list of what buyers can expect to be inside the Pixel 8, and according to the list, the Pixel 8 will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display that will come with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.

Additionally, the list states the Pixel 8 will have a Google Tensor 3 chipset, which is a custom Google processor, a Titan security chip, 12GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage, 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization, a 64MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 48MP telephoto lens, and a 11MP selfie camera.

Rumors indicate that the Pixel 8 will come with a 4,950mAh battery that will support 27W wired fast-charging and, of course, the latest version of Android - Android 14.

Google Pixel 8 Pro rumored specifications and launch date