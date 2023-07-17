All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

This old iPhone sold for more than some houses

This original 4GB iPhone has sold for a whopping 190,000 at auction and was originally owned by someone who worked on Apple's engineering team.

This old iPhone sold for more than some houses
Published
1 minute & 6 seconds read time

If you thought that modern iPhones like the iPhone 14 Pro were getting expensive, you ain't seen nothing yet. Because an iPhone just sold for more than $190,000 at auction.

That particular iPhone comes with just 4GB of storage, but at least it hasn't been opened so it's basically brand new. Oh, and it's one of the very first iPhones to have been made because the 4GB model was soon replaced by the 8GB model, making the 4GB version hard to come by. It also comes with the original box design that featured 12 icons with no App Store in sight.

This old iPhone sold for more than some houses 02
Open Gallery 2

The iPhone itself was announced by Steve Jobs in 2008 and the rest is of course history. The auctioneers at RR Auctions say that this 4GB model has become the Holy Grail for collectors. Its slow sales make it even rarer, with buyers choosing to spend an extra $100 to upgrade to the 8GB mode. Apple eventually killed the 4GB model off in September 2007, so there aren't all that many still available. And even fewer are sealed in the box like this one.

This example was described as virtually flawless and the consigner was apparently part of the original engineering team when Apple launched the iPhone. With that all said, it's perhaps not all that surprising that the auction wound up at a staggering $190,372.80. That's a lot of money, even by today's standards. It's also likely to only appreciate while the iPhone continues to be so popular among collectors.

Apple is of course getting ready to announce its future model, the iPhone 15, with an unveiling expected in or around September.

Buy at Amazon

Anker 747 USB-C Charger

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$109.99
---
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$109.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/17/2023 at 1:35 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:auction.lcgauctions.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.