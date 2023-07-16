All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Redditor creates GeForce RTX 4060 Founders Edition with Mini-ITX shroud and single-fan cooler

Check out this fan-made Mini-ITX GeForce RTX 4060 Founders Edition from Redditor Clashmains_2, who took it on themselves to create one.

Redditor creates GeForce RTX 4060 Founders Edition with Mini-ITX shroud and single-fan cooler
Published
1 minute & 24 seconds read time

NVIDIA's Founders Edition models have always been highly sought after as collector's pieces. However, with the release of the GeForce RTX 30 Series, we saw the company debut a stunning new cooler design that has carried through to the GeForce RTX 40 Series. As we saw with the release of the GeForce RTX 3060, NVIDIA again opted out of launching a GeForce RTX 4060 Founders Edition. Leaving all cards released limited to partner models.

Custom Mini-ITX GeForce RTX 4060 Founders Edition created by Redditor Clashmains_2, image credit: Reddit/Clashmains_2.
Open Gallery 3

Custom Mini-ITX GeForce RTX 4060 Founders Edition created by Redditor Clashmains_2, image credit: Reddit/Clashmains_2.

With the GeForce RTX 4060's impressive power efficiency and small design, Redditor Clashmains_2 made their own Founders Edition RTX 4060 using the components from a Gainward RTX 3060 Pegasus graphics card. The result is a Mini-ITX form factor design with a single fan, which looks awesome.

It's so good that it looks like the real thing, with Clashmains_2 noting that they recreated the heatsink and PCB in CAD software and modeled the rest around that. From the fins to the metallic finish, it nails the modern GeForce RTX Founders Edition aesthetic while presenting an all-new Mini-ITX version.

Custom Mini-ITX GeForce RTX 4060 Founders Edition created by Redditor Clashmains_2, image credit: Reddit/Clashmains_2.
Open Gallery 3

Custom Mini-ITX GeForce RTX 4060 Founders Edition created by Redditor Clashmains_2, image credit: Reddit/Clashmains_2.

Fan-wise, it uses a single 92mm Noctua fan, with the Redditor adding that "temps stayed pretty much the same as the standard shroud in testing." That said, this experiment isn't meant to be a fully working day-to-day card, as Clashmains_2 added in the comments of their post that deformation on the shroud began to show up once temperatures hit 60 degrees and higher. So there are plans to make a new version with an ABS-printed shroud.

Overall, it's a fascinating look at what could have been, and we'd love NVIDIA to adopt the design to release a special edition GeForce RTX 4060 Founders Edition with this form factor.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 OC Edition 8GB GDDR6 (PCIe 4.0, 8GB GDDR6

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$299.99
$299.99--
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$299.99
$299.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/16/2023 at 11:47 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, videocardz.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.