Samsung to beat LG with the largest OLED TV on the market

Samsung is coming for LG's number one spot in having the biggest OLED TV on the market with the release of the brand new QN83S90C.

Published
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

If you are after a new high-end TV, Samsung has an incredible offer for you, and while it isn't the biggest OLED TV on the market, it comes in a very close second.

QN83S90C
QN83S90C

Samsung is after LG's crown for having the biggest OLED TV available to purchase as the company has just announced the QN83S90C, an 83-inch display that comes with bold contrast, dramatic sound, and, of course, gorgeous colors thanks to the OLED pixel technology. Samsung has priced the QN83S90C at $5,400, and according to the company's website, it will become available in July.

For those that don't know, OLED displays are renowned as providing the best picture quality compared to any other pixel technology on the market, hence the leap in price. Notably, LG offers OLED TVs in sizes from 42 inches up to 97 inches, with the 92-inch model costing a whopping $25,000. As for Samsung's OLED offerings, buyers can pick up a Samsung OLED TV between 55 and 83 inches.

  • Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors with OLED Technology.
  • Sit back and be mesmerized as your content is transformed to 4K with Neural Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling.
  • Witness the difference detail can make, with fine-tuned brightness and optimized contrast made possible by self-illuminating pixels with HDR OLED

Notably, Samsung's 83-inch OLED TV comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz, hence the company writing on its website that is game-ready. If you are interested in reading more about the QN83S90C, check out the listing on Samsung's website here.

NEWS SOURCES:cnet.com, ecoustics.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

