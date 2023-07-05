ASUS unveils new TUF GAMING ultrawide display featuring a 180Hz refresh rate

ASUS has unveiled a new ultrawide display under its TUF Gaming line-up, introducing the VG34VQL3A, a 34-inch ultrawide panel clocked at 180Hz.

ASUS has revealed a brand new ultrawide monitor under its TUF Gaming brand, introducing the VG34VQL3A, a successor to the VG34VQL1B.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

ASUS has unveiled a brand new 34-inch ultrawide gaming display that will sport a 3440 x 1440 resolution on a high-contrast VA panel that supports a refresh rate of up to 180Hz. As with the majority of ASUS's panels, and most new panels released today, the VG34VQL3A will come with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology for an overall smoother gaming experience that lacks any tearing, etc.

Popular Now: Elon Musk drops update on when SpaceX is planning to launch Starship again

Other specifications that are worth mentioning are the 1500R curvature, a contrast ratio of 4000:1, brightness of 400cd/m2, 16.7 million display colors, 1ms response time, and a horizontal/vertical viewing angle of 178 degrees. As for connectivity, the VG34VQL3A comes with everything you can expect a brand new display should have - DisplayPort 1.4 x 2, HDMI 2.0 x 2, and USB 3.2 Gen2 x 3. Additionally, the monitor is also equipped with two built-in 2W stereo speakers.

4

Additional information about the VG34VQL3A is as follows - VESA mount compatible at 100 x 100 mm, dimensions of 808mm wide, 250mm deep, while its height can be adjusted from 411mm to 541mm.

4

34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) 1500R curved gaming monitor with 180Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay

1ms (GTG) response time for smooth gameplay, and ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB ™) technology to further reduce ghosting and motion blur

FreeSync Premium Pro delivers a seamless, tear-free gaming experience by enabling VRR (variable refresh rate) by default

High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology with DisplayHDR™ 400 compliance supports HDR-10 format to enhance bright and dark areas

125% sRGB color gamut delivers great contrast and color for gaming performance

For more information on the VG34VQL3A, check out the link here.