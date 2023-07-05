All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS unveils new TUF GAMING ultrawide display featuring a 180Hz refresh rate

ASUS has unveiled a new ultrawide display under its TUF Gaming line-up, introducing the VG34VQL3A, a 34-inch ultrawide panel clocked at 180Hz.

Published
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

ASUS has revealed a brand new ultrawide monitor under its TUF Gaming brand, introducing the VG34VQL3A, a successor to the VG34VQL1B.

ASUS unveils new TUF GAMING ultrawide display featuring a 180Hz refresh rate 555
ASUS has unveiled a brand new 34-inch ultrawide gaming display that will sport a 3440 x 1440 resolution on a high-contrast VA panel that supports a refresh rate of up to 180Hz. As with the majority of ASUS's panels, and most new panels released today, the VG34VQL3A will come with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology for an overall smoother gaming experience that lacks any tearing, etc.

Other specifications that are worth mentioning are the 1500R curvature, a contrast ratio of 4000:1, brightness of 400cd/m2, 16.7 million display colors, 1ms response time, and a horizontal/vertical viewing angle of 178 degrees. As for connectivity, the VG34VQL3A comes with everything you can expect a brand new display should have - DisplayPort 1.4 x 2, HDMI 2.0 x 2, and USB 3.2 Gen2 x 3. Additionally, the monitor is also equipped with two built-in 2W stereo speakers.

ASUS unveils new TUF GAMING ultrawide display featuring a 180Hz refresh rate 266
Additional information about the VG34VQL3A is as follows - VESA mount compatible at 100 x 100 mm, dimensions of 808mm wide, 250mm deep, while its height can be adjusted from 411mm to 541mm.

ASUS unveils new TUF GAMING ultrawide display featuring a 180Hz refresh rate 3652
  • 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) 1500R curved gaming monitor with 180Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay
  • 1ms (GTG) response time for smooth gameplay, and ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB ™) technology to further reduce ghosting and motion blur
  • FreeSync Premium Pro delivers a seamless, tear-free gaming experience by enabling VRR (variable refresh rate) by default
  • High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology with DisplayHDR™ 400 compliance supports HDR-10 format to enhance bright and dark areas
  • 125% sRGB color gamut delivers great contrast and color for gaming performance

For more information on the VG34VQL3A, check out the link here.

NEWS SOURCES:kitguru.net, asus.com, guru3d.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

