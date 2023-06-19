The iPhone 16 could get a huge Wi-Fi upgrade, analyst claims

Apple's iPhone 16 lineup of devices won't ship until 2024 but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that we can already start to look forward to Wi-Fi 7 support.

Sure, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models aren't all that old yet and we still haven't had Apple confirm the existence of the iPhone 15 and Iphone 15 Pro, but attention is already starting to turn to what comes after that. And what comes after that is the iPhone 16.

Now, supply chain analyst and altogether well-connected guy Ming-Chi Kuo has shared more details about what the next-next big thing will have to offer, specifically in terms of the iPhone 16's connectivity. According to him, the iPhone 16 series of phones will likely feature an upgraded Wi-Fi, likely Wi-Fi 7.

The upgraded Wi-Fi will obviously allow for faster app and game downloads as well as make it quicker to deal with iCloud for photo and video storage. But beyond that Kuo suggests that there might be another motive behind the speed bump - Apple's ecosystem.

According to Kuo's tweet, the Wi-Fi 7 approach will be a play for the company's other hardware products that also run on the same local network. The result would be a better ecosystem experience, Kuo says. And that's easy to see when you remember that the upcoming Vision Pro headset will allow people to take their Mac's display and see it in the 3D world. That kind of thing needs a strong connection, and Apple will likely want to use Wi-Fi 7 wherever possible.

The same tweet also detailed other features and devices including an upgraded ultra-wideband chip in the iPhone 15. Kuo also believes that Apple's ecosystem will be a key driver for any potential Vision Pro success, too.