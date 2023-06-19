MSI's GeForce RTX 4060 lineup revealed, with twin-fan compact Ventus and Gaming X models

The GeForce RTX 4060 release is right around the corner and MSI has lifted the lid on its mainstream GeForce RTX 40 Series line-up.

With the GeForce RTX 4060 non-Ti GPU set to launch on June 29, MSI has revealed its line-up of cards ranging from the MSI GeForce RTX 4060 VENTUS 2X BLACK 8G OC to the premium MSI GeForce RTX 4060 GAMING X 8G.

4

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 VENTUS 2X BLACK 8G OC and MSI GeForce RTX 4060 GAMING X 8G, image credit: MSI.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Both options sport twin fans using MSI's latest cooling, TORX Fan 5.0 for the Gaming X and TORX Fan 4.0 for the Ventus, as well as a minimal two-slot look that is compact and tailor-made to fit in most cases and builds. Plus, very little in the way of RGB lighting.

The MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ventus 2X comes in two flavors, representing the entry-level models from MSI sporting the black and grey look of the Ventus line-up. You're getting ample cooling with large fans, a heatsink, and a reinforced backplate - with the OC model featuring a 2490 MHz boost clock that can go up to 2505 MHz via MSI Center.

The Ventus represent some of the smallest GeForce RTX 4060 models with 199 x 120 x 41 mm dimensions.

The GeForce RTX 4060 GAMING X 8G pushes everything a little further thanks to a more premium build and cooling, and that means a boost to the boost clock speeds with 2595 MHz out-of-the-box and 2610MHz via MSI Center.

Specs-wise, both feature the same GeForce RTX 4060 hardware, including 3072 CUDA Cores, 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus, and a power rating of only 115W. The GeForce RTX 4060 is the mainstream option for the new 40 Series, with pricing starting from USD 299 - making it cheaper than its predecessor, the GeForce RTX 3060. And it fully supports DLSS 3.

Here's the breakdown.

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 VENTUS 2X BLACK 8G OC

4

CORE CLOCKS - Boost: 2490 MHz, Extreme Performance: 2505 MHz (MSI Center)

CUDA CORES - 3072 Units

MEMORY - 8GB GDDR6 17 Gbps

MEMORY BUS - 128-bit

POWER CONSUMPTION - 115 W

POWER CONNECTORS - 8-pin x 1

CARD DIMENSION (MM) - 199 x 120 x 41 mm

WEIGHT - 546 g

TORX Fan 4.0 : A masterpiece of teamwork, fan blades work in pairs to create unprecedented levels of focused air pressure.

Zero Frozr : The fans completely stop when temperatures are relatively low, eliminating all noise.

Reinforcing Backplate: The reinforcing backplate features a flow-through design that provides additional ventilation.

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 GAMING X 8G

4