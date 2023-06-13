YouTube makes it much easier for everyone to earn money from making videos

YouTube has decided to lower the minimum requirements for creators to enter into YouTube's Partner Program, which enables video monetization.

YouTube has announced that it will now be much easier for creators to start earning money from their videos as the eligible requirements for the YouTube Partner Program have been reduced.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

World's hub for video content has announced that it has reduced the requirements to earn money from normal YouTube videos as well as YouTube Shorts, with the blog post stating that effective immediately monetization in 2023 will require 500 subscribers, 3 valid public uploads within 90 days and 3,000 watch hours within the past year. As for Shorts, creators will need to get 3 million valid public views in 90 days.

To understand how much of a reduction YouTube has made to its requirements, you need to know that the platform previously required creators to have 1,000 subscribers, 4,000 watch public watch hours and/or 10 million Shorts views to enter into the Partner Program. The newly updated policy will certainly make it easier for creators to start getting paid for their videos, and since the YouTube Partner Program is easier to get into creators are able to utilize other monetization features such as Memberships, Super Chats, Super Stickers, and Super Thanks.

Additionally, creators can take advantage of YouTube Shopping for any custom merch they wish to sell to their audience.

New Requirements

Normal Videos

500 subscribers

3 valid public uploads within 90 days

3,000 watch hours in the past year

Shorts

3 million valid public Shorts views in 90 days

Previous Requirements

Having at least 1,000 subscribers;

and either 4,000 watch hours in the past year or 10 million Shorts views in the last 90 days

"We're starting to roll out this new level of YPP to creators in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea, and will introduce earlier access to YPP across all countries where YPP is available over time.