Diablo IV ignites market with $666 million game sales revenues in 5 days

On the heels of Modern Warfare 2's breakout success in 2022, Blizzard continues the trend with over half a billion dollars in sales in just one work week.

Diablo IV will define Blizzard's 2023 yearly revenues with explosive game sales.

Blizzard has announced that Diablo IV is not only its fastest-selling video game of all time, but that the game managed to break a devilish $666 million in earnings in just 5 days time. This figure refers to game sell-through, so that's $666 million made from full game sales and does not include microtransactions sold through Diablo IV's cosmetic shop.

A quick comparison shows that Diablo IV has made 40% of Blizzard's 2022 full-year segment revenues in just five days. Game launches will often define a publisher's annual revenues for good and bad, and this year Blizzard will enjoy record results. Even if we excluded revenues from all other franchises, Blizzard's Q2 2023 quarterly revenues as a result of Diablo IV alone are so high that they have exceeded every quarter for the past 5 years.

On top of megaton full game sales, Diablo IV players are heavily engaged within the online-only product. Players have now spent an incredible 276 million hours combined within the game or about 30,000 years.

The news comes after Call of Duty Modern Warfare II made over $1 billion in 10 days from game sales alone, pushing total franchise revenues past $31 billion.