Square Enix's new CEO is a gamer who grew up playing Final Fantasy

Square Enix's new CEO Takashi Kiryu is a gamer who grew up with the Final Fantasy series, gives new confidence in the company's fresh business direction.

Square Enix's new CEO Takashi Kiryu shares a heartfelt memory of his childhood experiences with video games, and gives new confidence in the company's business focus.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Just minutes ago, Square Enix kicked off the Final Fantasy XVI pre-release celebration event. Square Enix's new fresh-faced CEO Takashi Kiryu took the stage to reveal that not only is he a gamer, but he grew up with the Final Fantasy franchise and has a deep appreciation and love for the RPG series.

In this age of billion-dollar live service games and digital-focused releases, the general reception of Kiryu's words has been met with favor. Gamers seem to be warming up to the new Square Enix CEO following his speech, especially after the often strange messaging delivered by the former Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda.

Below we have a quick transcription of what Kiryu-san said during the presentation.