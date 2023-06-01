All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5, Viper Venom DDR5, and VP4300 2TB SSD

G.Skill showcase its eye-watering DDR5 RAM at Computex 2023

G.Skill has unveiled its juicy eye-watering DDR5 DIMMs at Computex 2023, showcasing the Trident Z5 Royal Elite and the Trident Z5 Royal.

G.Skill showcase its eye-watering DDR5 RAM at Computex 2023
Published
1 minute & 11 seconds read time

As with every year, G.Skill has some incredible memory kits on display at Computex, and Computex 2023 was no different, with the company showcasing its DDR5 Trident Z5 Royal Elite, the Trident Z5 Royal, and the Trident Z5.

G.Skill showcase its eye-watering DDR5 RAM at Computex 2023 09878
Open Gallery 8

G.Skill walked me through some of its newest RAM offerings, and while there are hardly any details, if any at all, on speeds or specifications, G.Skill did say to expect extremely fast speeds on both of these DIMM modules. As with G.Skill's DDR4 modules, the company will be offering DDR5 variants for its top-of-the-line Royal Elite, the Royal, and Trident Z5. While this article will lack any specification details, we will be able to take a close-up look at each of the variants.

Below is the Trident Z5 memory kit, which will come equipped with an RGB diffuser that can be disabled for those gamers that aren't into all of the flashy lighting. Additionally, the Trident Z5 memory kits will come with a gold or silver trim with a brushed back and front plate located in the center.

Moving up in price and performance is the Trident Z5 Royal, which is entirely gold or silver and features a metallic finish with a crystalline RGB diffuser located on the top of the RAM. As soon as I saw the Royal variants, I thought these would be fantastic additions to any case modder or gamer that is looking to build a gold or silver-themed PC.

G.Skill showcase its eye-watering DDR5 RAM at Computex 2023 09880
Open Gallery 8
G.Skill showcase its eye-watering DDR5 RAM at Computex 2023 09854
Open Gallery 8
G.Skill showcase its eye-watering DDR5 RAM at Computex 2023 09839
Open Gallery 8
G.Skill showcase its eye-watering DDR5 RAM at Computex 2023 09840
Open Gallery 8
G.Skill showcase its eye-watering DDR5 RAM at Computex 2023 09866
Open Gallery 8
G.Skill showcase its eye-watering DDR5 RAM at Computex 2023 09867
Open Gallery 8

Last on the list is the cream of the crop, the Trident Z5 Royal Elite, which is essentially the same as the Trident Z Royal, but with expectedly improved performance and a crystalline pattern on the heatsink.

Buy at Amazon

G.Skill Trident Z RGB Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) 288-Pin SDRAM

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/1/2023 at 3:05 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.