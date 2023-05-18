Microsoft offered 'several iterations' of its cloud remedy to the CMA

Agency CEO Sarah Cardell says that the Competition and Markets Authority's independent panel group analyzed multiple versions of Microsoft's proposed Cloud Remedy, but none of them convinced the group that a significant lessening of competition would not occur.

At a recent hearing with the UK's Business and Trade Committee, the CEO of the Competition and Markets Authority Sarah Cardell outlined more specific details as to why regulators decided to block the Microsoft-Activision merger.

According to Cardell, Microsoft created multiple remedy proposals in the effort of addressing key concerns in the cloud gaming market. These remedies include 10-year licensing deals to offer both Xbox and Activision games to competing cloud streaming service providers like NVIDIA's GeForce Now. While Microsoft's remedy was enough to win over the European Commission, who approved the Microsoft-Activision merger, the concessions did not persuade the CMA.

The Competition and Market Authority addressed Microsoft's Cloud Remedy in its final decision report, and you can find a breakdown on this remedy here.

In a lengthy transcription, the CMA's CEO Sarah Cardell explains:

"As you may be familiar, our merger control decisions are taken by our independent panel groups, and the group reached the decision back at the end of April to prohibit the transaction. The reason for that was that they identified a problem in the cloud gaming market. This is a rapidly emerging part of the market, and it's a market where Microsoft has a leading position, as things stand, across its position in relation to the cloud infrastructure more broadly, as well as Xbox and Windows. "So we were concerned about the ability of Microsoft to take that position and combine it with a very strong position that Activision has in terms of its very significant portfolio of games. The group considered the deal very, very carefully and they concluded this would lead to a lessening of competition, effectively because it would prevent other cloud gaming providers to be able to compete as that market goes forward. "The group very carefully considered a proposed remedy that was tabled by Microsoft. The group went through several iterations of that, and ultimately concluded that it would not be effective to resolve the competition concerns. "Now a reminder of the UK position is that when we identify a merger will result in a substantial lessening of competition, the legislation requires us to consider whether any proposed remedy will be comprehensive and effective in resolving those concerns. "The group considered this very carefully, and concluded that the proposed remedy would not. "Essentially the reason for that is the remedy would have involved Microsoft offering a licensing deal, that would effectively set the terms of trade for the market for the next 10 years. It would have set the terms in which other cloud gaming providers would be able to get access to those games. "The group considered that was not an effective remedy, and remembering that this is a really important evolving market in which we want to keep open to free competition. We want to make sure that competition is able to evolve in that market unencumbered by regulatory constraints. "That was the essence for the reason to reject the remedy. "What that means is that the CMA has decided that the deal needs to be prohibited. You will have all seen, I'm sure, the announcement from the European Commission--now the Commission had also agreed that the deal would give rise to competition concerns. There's no difference between the CMA and the European Commission there. T"he Commission has, however, concluded that they consider it appropriate to accept the remedy. They have their own test to apply and they've reached their own view, and obviously they're fully entitled to reach that view. "But we remain of the view from a UK perspective that it was not appropriate to accept that remedy. "The final thing I would add just in terms of where we are in terms of global jurisdictions is that the deal is also subject to review in the U.S. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is suing to block the deal--it's a litigation approach in the U.S."

Cardell was asked why the European Commission felt differently about Microsoft's Cloud Remedy, and what was the overall substance to the disagreement between the CMA and the EC's DIGICOMP group.

Cardell responded:

"We don't have the details of the Commission's reasonings. What I can give you is the rationale as to why the CMA concluded it was not appropriate to accept that remedy. "And as I say, we looked very very carefully at this. The process that we have involves a specific hearing on remedies, an opportunity for the parties to put in several rounds of remedy proposals. It was a long and careful process. "What the group are considering there is will a remedy give the group confidence that this market will be able to continue with the competitive dynamics in the absence of the merger. "This is a market which is in early gestation, where we want competition to flourish. We want all parties big and small to be able to access that market. There was a real concern on the part of the group that if you accept the proposal that was tabled by Microsoft, it would constrain the way the market would evolve going forward. "It would not replicate the conditions of full and free competition that we would see in the absence of the merger."

