Valve's new one-click Steam Client Beta tester program is here

Steam has a big update coming, including an overhaul to the in-game overlay, and Valve needs your help to test it. So, it's making it easier to do so.

With Valve making big changes to the Steam client and more coming, the company is looking to make it easier for users to opt in and check out upcoming updates via the Steam Client Beta. The new one-click opt-in will make it easier for anyone to jump in and check out what's on the Steam horizon, in a move that is essentially Valve asking the community for additional help as it preps the next major update.

And the latest update is pretty big, with several under-the-hood changes to the app's code covering the Steam Desktop Client, Big Picture mode, and Steam Deck.

The in-game overlay is getting a massive overhaul, too, with Valve noting that "originally created to be a quick way to chat with friends or check on game-related questions or content, we've built a brand-new user interface, adding new utility and allowing for more customizability."

Users can customize the overlay to suit their preferences, including a new Game Overview window that will give you quick access to things like playtime stats, achievements, screenshots, news, and even guides. There's also a new Notes app and the ability to pin that and other windows from the overlay to be visible in-game.

"We've been gathering feedback and making updates," writes Valve. "As we get closer to shipping, we could use more testing and coverage from you to make sure nothing is overlooked."

So, yeah, if you want to check out these new features, you can opt-in now with your Steam client automatically updating to the public release when that becomes available.