All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Valve's new one-click Steam Client Beta tester program is here

Steam has a big update coming, including an overhaul to the in-game overlay, and Valve needs your help to test it. So, it's making it easier to do so.

Valve's new one-click Steam Client Beta tester program is here
Published
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

With Valve making big changes to the Steam client and more coming, the company is looking to make it easier for users to opt in and check out upcoming updates via the Steam Client Beta. The new one-click opt-in will make it easier for anyone to jump in and check out what's on the Steam horizon, in a move that is essentially Valve asking the community for additional help as it preps the next major update.

And the latest update is pretty big, with several under-the-hood changes to the app's code covering the Steam Desktop Client, Big Picture mode, and Steam Deck.

The in-game overlay is getting a massive overhaul, too, with Valve noting that "originally created to be a quick way to chat with friends or check on game-related questions or content, we've built a brand-new user interface, adding new utility and allowing for more customizability."

Users can customize the overlay to suit their preferences, including a new Game Overview window that will give you quick access to things like playtime stats, achievements, screenshots, news, and even guides. There's also a new Notes app and the ability to pin that and other windows from the overlay to be visible in-game.

"We've been gathering feedback and making updates," writes Valve. "As we get closer to shipping, we could use more testing and coverage from you to make sure nothing is overlooked."

So, yeah, if you want to check out these new features, you can opt-in now with your Steam client automatically updating to the public release when that becomes available.

Buy at Amazon

SABRENT Rocket 2230 NVMe 4.0 1TB High Performance PCIe 4.0 M.2 2230 SSD

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$159.95
$159.95$159.95$159.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/15/2023 at 12:44 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:steamcommunity.com, steamcommunity.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.