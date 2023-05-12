All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra images show three gorgeous colors on offer

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is coming and new images shared by leaker @OnLeaks show three colors, including a gorgeous magenta offering.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra images show three gorgeous colors on offer
Published
1 minute & 8 seconds read time

Motorola has always been a company with something of a cult following and it always helped when it was making decent phones. The next foldable flagship from the company is now just around the corner, and it's looking pretty great.

That phone is the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra flip phone and it's expected to be announced relatively soon. But the lack of an official announcement doesn't mean that we don't know much about it and now we've also been treated to a handful of images showing three gorgeous colorways - one o which is absolutely our favorite.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra images show three gorgeous colors on offer 02
Open Gallery 2

The images were shared by leaker Evan Blass who posted them to this protected Twitter account. We get to see the phone in black and blue, but it's the third color that we're most interested in. It's a kind of magenta or red affair and it's possibly our favorite phone color right now. It might even be nicer than the Pixel 7a's Coral, but it's definitely a close-run thing.

No matter which color you choose you'll get a phone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip when it's finally announced in June. But the phone will have new competition soon enough with Samsung expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 5 as soon as July.

That Samsung offering will apparently have a large external display just like the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, which is a big upgrade over what we're used to. That might be enough reason for some to upgrade their old foldable as it is, especially if they'd rather not open that flip phone all the time just to see notifications and whatnot.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$899.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/12/2023 at 3:48 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.