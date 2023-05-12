Motorola Razr 40 Ultra images show three gorgeous colors on offer

Motorola has always been a company with something of a cult following and it always helped when it was making decent phones. The next foldable flagship from the company is now just around the corner, and it's looking pretty great.

That phone is the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra flip phone and it's expected to be announced relatively soon. But the lack of an official announcement doesn't mean that we don't know much about it and now we've also been treated to a handful of images showing three gorgeous colorways - one o which is absolutely our favorite.

The images were shared by leaker Evan Blass who posted them to this protected Twitter account. We get to see the phone in black and blue, but it's the third color that we're most interested in. It's a kind of magenta or red affair and it's possibly our favorite phone color right now. It might even be nicer than the Pixel 7a's Coral, but it's definitely a close-run thing.

No matter which color you choose you'll get a phone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip when it's finally announced in June. But the phone will have new competition soon enough with Samsung expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 5 as soon as July.

That Samsung offering will apparently have a large external display just like the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, which is a big upgrade over what we're used to. That might be enough reason for some to upgrade their old foldable as it is, especially if they'd rather not open that flip phone all the time just to see notifications and whatnot.