The Beats Studio Pro are coming and they sound awesome

Beats look set to announce a new pair of wireless headphones called the Studio Pro and they could be pretty impressive and give the AirPods Max competition.

Published
If you're in the market for a new pair of Apple headphones but aren't keen on the look, feel, or even the weight of the AirPods Max, there might be a new option coming soon.

That new option is the Beats Studio Pro, a pair of headphones that are now said to be just around the corner. We've heard mention of them before, but now they appear to have leaked once again as we get closer to the release of IOS 16.5.

That's because the first Release Candidate update for iOS 16.5 not only mentions the new headphones but also appears to have outed the first image of them as well.

On top of that, 9to5Mac claims to have new information on what the headphones will have to offer, According to their sources the Beats Studio Pro will boast better noise cancellation than previous models as well as Transparency mode and even Personalized Spatial Audio for the first time. It's also claimed that the headphones will have a USB-C port for charging as well as a custom Beats chip inside to handle pairing and device switching.

As for aesthetics, we're told that these headphones will look similar to the Beats Studio3 and come in black, white, dark blue, and brown color options.

The same report also notes that the headphones have been developed with help from artist Samuel Ross, someone who has worked with Beats in the past, However, we don't yet have information on exactly when the headphones will launch nor how much they will cost when they do.

NEWS SOURCE:9to5mac.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

