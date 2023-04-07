All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

LIAN LI has custom GeForce RTX 40 Series 12VHPWR cables with RGB lighting

LIAN LI's new custom 12VHPWR cables with RGB lighting add some funky lighting to the act of installing a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU.

LIAN LI has custom GeForce RTX 40 Series 12VHPWR cables with RGB lighting
Published
2 minutes & 2 seconds read time

LIAN LI has launched a pair of new RGB products, the most notable being the new STRIMER PLUS V2 12VHPWR cables designed for ATX 3.0 power supplies and GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards.

LIAN LI's UNI FAN AL V2 fans, image credit: LIAN LI.
Open Gallery 3

LIAN LI's STRIMER PLUS V2 12VHPWR cables, image credit: LIAN LI.

It features a custom 12VHPWR male connector on the GPU, following the ATX 3.0 standard with improvements to the original design to ensure a stronger connection to the GPU. This is excellent news, as 12VHPWR connectors made so many headlines last year due to potential issues with the connection on the GPU side.

LIAN LI notes that the cables can deliver up to 600W, sustain high temperatures, and even sharper bends. Part of the housing can also be removed to allow for an even greater bend closer to the connector to add additional support for narrow PC cases. The wide array of LEDs (with 8 or 12 light guides) grabbed our attention.

The lighting is also compatible (and able to sync) with ASUS, MSI, GIGABYTE, and ASRock RGB customization. The cable can also connect to an existing STRIMER L-Connect 3 controller via the 3x8pin or 2x8-pin slot for compatibility. For older PSUs without a direct 12VHPWR connection, there's a STRIMER PLUS V2 12VHPWR 12+4pin to 3x8pin option.

Pricing is as per below.

STRIMER PLUS V2 12VHPWR (available at NEWEGG and AliExpress)

  • 12+4pin to 12+4pin, 12 Light guides, USD 59.99
  • 12+4pin to 12+4pin, 8 Light guides, USD 49.99
  • 12+4pin to 3x8pin, 8 Light guides, USD 49.99
LIAN LI's UNI FAN AL V2 fans, image credit: LIAN LI.
Open Gallery 3

LIAN LI's UNI FAN AL V2 fans, image credit: LIAN LI.

LIAN LI has also launched a second RGB product with the UNI FAN AL V2 fans that introduce corner lighting because you can never have enough RGB action. LIAN LI's lighting software L-Connect 3 offers lighting control for each corner. The new fans are also thicker than previous versions at 28mm, which LIAN LI notes allows for speeds of up to 2000 RPM and a 20% improvement in airflow. The fans also sport a daisy chain design.

Available in White or Black, pricing is as per below.

UNI FAN AL V2 (available at NEWEGG and AliExpress)

  • 120 Single Pack - USD 27.99
  • 120 Triple Pack (With controller) - USD 89.99
  • 140 Single Pack - USD 30.99
Buy at Amazon

Lian Li UNI Fan SL V2 RGB Revolutionized Daisy-Chain ARGB Fan 120mm

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.49
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/7/2023 at 12:21 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:lian-li.com, lian-li.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.