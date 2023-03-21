NVIDIA CEO wants to stay in charge of the company until he becomes a robot

Jensen Huang was interviewed by CNBC and remarked that he'd like to head up NVIDIA for the next 30 or 40 years - and then continue as a robot.

NVIDIA's CEO isn't planning to give up his job anytime soon, with Jensen Huang making it clear that his ambition is to be chief executive at Team Green for a long, long time yet.

Huang just turned 60 last month, but that hasn't got him thinking about retirement. Far from it, as in an interview with CNBC, he expressed a desire to continue in his current role for another three or four decades.

That's not enough for Huang, mind. Even though he'll be 90 or 100 at that point, he wants to keep going as CEO beyond that, hoping that the technology will be around to let him become some kind of robot - and stay at the helm of NVIDIA for another 40 years, perhaps. Taking Team Green into the next century, of course...

The question CNBC asked was:

"You are longest running tech CEO, is there any end in sight?"

Huang replied:

"Well, as you can tell I'm spritey and quite enthusiastic and energetic yet. I'm surrounded by amazing people, who keep me inspired and I feel we can do great things together and they give me so much confidence in what we can do and the impact we can make."

"I think I'm making a real contribution to the company to make an environment where we can make really amazing contributions. So, I think for as long as I believe I can do that, I don't know exactly for how long that's going to be, 3 to 4 decades I'd say. Another 4 decades I'd be robotic and maybe another 3 to 4 decades after that."

Clearly, then, Huang isn't tiring of life at the top, or certainly that's the clear signal he wants to send out. Whereas other people might be tempted to retire after having made a ton of cash - the NVIDIA CEO is now 59th on Bloomberg's global rich list - Huang is not going anywhere.

Shareholders may be heartened to hear that, but some gamers might well be groaning at the prospect on the pricing front.

Given the price hikes ushered in with Lovelace RTX 4000 GPUs (and indeed Ampere before that to some extent), the cynical might only shudder at the prospect of how much NVIDIA graphics cards will cost towards the end of the century, with a robotic leather jacket-clad, perhaps even Terminator-esque, Huang still in charge. 'Want a flagship desktop graphics card? I need your hover boots, your crypto wallet, and your pension.'

Meanwhile, NVIDIA's GTC (GPU Technology Conference) for 2023 is underway, with Huang just having given the keynote, talking about AI (naturally) and ChatGPT, data center tech, and the Omniverse (Team Green's platform to 'accelerate your 3D workflows' and accomplish a whole host of stuff).