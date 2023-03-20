New server class Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 memory is all about performance

Kingston FURY represents the high-performance bracket of memory from the veteran hardware company, and its latest lineup of overclockable DDR5 memory is described as "server class." Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs have been designed for next-gen workstations and high-end desktops, including those built for gaming and content creation.

2

Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs, image credit: Kingston

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Though it's not normal to put registered DIMMs in a DIY home build, the new Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs feature the sort of stuff that makes server-class memory all about data integrity and quality, with the DDR5 Registered DIMMs including on-die ECC within the memory component capable of detecting and correcting errors.

Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs are plug-and-play with speeds of 4800 MT/s with support for Intel XMP 3.0 kits with speeds of up to 6000 MT/s. Kits are available in single-module capacities up to 32GB or four modules up to 128 GB. There are even kits with eight modules up to 256GB - hence the server-class origins. And the fact that these kits are designed for the Intel W790 platform that includes Xeon W-3400 and W-2400 series "Sapphire Rapids" processors.

Kingston guarantees that all modules will deliver at the advertised speeds and are all backed by a lifetime warranty.

"Kingston FURY is excited to expand the power of DDR5 to those in need of high-performance memory in the workstation and high-end desktop category," said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, at Kingston. "Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs continue Kingston's over three-decade legacy of building server-class memory reliable enough for the world's largest data centers."

Here's a look at the full specs for the new Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs.