All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

New server class Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 memory is all about performance

Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs are overclockable plug-and-play server-class memory modules backed up with a lifetime warranty.

New server class Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 memory is all about performance
Published
1 minute & 58 seconds read time

Kingston FURY represents the high-performance bracket of memory from the veteran hardware company, and its latest lineup of overclockable DDR5 memory is described as "server class." Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs have been designed for next-gen workstations and high-end desktops, including those built for gaming and content creation.

Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs, image credit: Kingston
Open Gallery 2

Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs, image credit: Kingston

Though it's not normal to put registered DIMMs in a DIY home build, the new Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs feature the sort of stuff that makes server-class memory all about data integrity and quality, with the DDR5 Registered DIMMs including on-die ECC within the memory component capable of detecting and correcting errors.

Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs are plug-and-play with speeds of 4800 MT/s with support for Intel XMP 3.0 kits with speeds of up to 6000 MT/s. Kits are available in single-module capacities up to 32GB or four modules up to 128 GB. There are even kits with eight modules up to 256GB - hence the server-class origins. And the fact that these kits are designed for the Intel W790 platform that includes Xeon W-3400 and W-2400 series "Sapphire Rapids" processors.

Kingston guarantees that all modules will deliver at the advertised speeds and are all backed by a lifetime warranty.

"Kingston FURY is excited to expand the power of DDR5 to those in need of high-performance memory in the workstation and high-end desktop category," said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, at Kingston. "Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs continue Kingston's over three-decade legacy of building server-class memory reliable enough for the world's largest data centers."

Here's a look at the full specs for the new Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs.

  • Overclocking with ECC: Maintain data integrity while pushing the limits of DDR5 performance.
  • Increased efficiency: With double the banks and burst lengths, keep up with the demands of the latest programs and applications with improved efficiency and lower latencies.
  • Intel XMP 3.0 Certified: Select one of the built-in profiles to maximize memory performance with advanced pre-optimized timings, speeds, and voltage.
  • Plug N Play: Automatically utilize the factory preset speed and latency timings without having to tinker with the BIOS.
  • Capacities: Singles - 16GB, 32GB, Kits of 4 - 64GB, 128GB, Kits of 8 - 128GB, 256GB
  • Speeds: 4800MT/s, 5600MT/s, 6000MT/s
  • Latencies: CL32, CL36
  • Voltage: 1.1V, 1.25V, 1.35V
  • Operating Temperature: 0°C to +95°C
  • Dimensions: 133.35mm x 31.25mm x 3.80mm

Buy at Amazon

Kingston Technology Fury Beast RGB 32GB 6000MT/s DDR5 CL40 DIMM Desktop Memory

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£176.26
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/20/2023 at 8:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:kingston.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.