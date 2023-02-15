Hogwarts Legacy's first big update is here but PS5 users are left out for now

The Hogwarts Legacy game has its first big update available for download, but not for those on PS5. At least not yet, but it should be ready soon.

Hogwarts Legacy fans have a new update to try, but only if they aren't playing on the PS5. The new update is the first big one since the game was released, but Warner Bros Games and Avalanche say that the PS5 version will have to wait for its own update.

The Hogwarts Legacy game has proven hugely popular since it went on sale earlier in February, and while it's been a good release in terms of a lack of huge showstopping bugs for most, it hasn't been flawless. This new update is supposed to deal with bugs and performance issues, but PS5 owners will have to wait for their own patch it seems.

Gamers who are playing on Xbox Series X and PC can download the new Hogwarts Legacy patch now. But the people behind the game say that the PS5 version needs a little more time to bake due to some extra work that is needed. We're told that the PS5 patch has a current release target of later this week, with one bug in particular relating to the Collector's Edition trophy.

As for the rest of the update, there's plenty going on including improvements to how the Switch Pro controller works on PC and improvements to the in-game cinematics.

If you're playing on anything other than the PS5 we'd suggest that you get your hands-on the update as soon as possible. The same goes for you PS5 gamers as well, although "as soon as possible" means waiting another few days, unfortunately. Hopefully, there won't be any more delays to deal with.