Investigation launched into UFO that air traffic control didn't detect

Uruguay's Air Force (FAU) has announced it has begun an investigation into the strange red lights that were seen early Saturday morning. These lights were seen by approximately 20 different people and were captured from numerous angles. The footage of the unknown object was quickly shared on social media and showcased glowing red lights hovering in the sky of Paysandu, a city located in western Uruguay. Additionally, sightings were reported in the neighboring Argentine province of Entre Rios and the Uruguayan towns of Colonia and San Jose.

Notably, a team of experts has been instructed to inspect the area and collect as many witness statements as possible. The news comes from the Receiving and Investigating Committee of Denunciations of Unidentified Flying Objects, which gave its statement on social media. Saturday afternoon, Uruguay's Air Force said the following; "Given the reports received about the sighting of flashing lights in the sky in the Almiron hot springs, [in the] department of Paysandu, the intervention of the CRIDOVNI has been arranged."

"We are aware of the situation and we have asked Cridovni, who is in charge of these activities, to coordinate actions to travel to the area of Paysandu in order to open an investigation to try to determine the characteristics of the event," said Uruguay's Air Force Director of Public Relations Colonel Marcelo Lorenze.

Furthermore, Captain (Nav) Carlos Garcia, the National Defense chief of the Paysandu airport, claimed he saw four objects in the Tydeo Larre Borges area, and air traffic control has no record of any such entities.