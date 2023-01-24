All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Here's Noctua's new stylish low-profile coolers for AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs

With a height of only 37mm, Noctua's new NH-L9a-AM5 for Ryzen 7000 CPUs brings low-profile cooling to AMD's latest processor range.

Here's Noctua's new stylish low-profile coolers for AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs
Published
1 minute & 2 seconds read time

Noctua has announced a new addition to its popular low-profile CPU coolers, the NH-L9 series. Designed for the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs, the NH-L9a-AM5 features a height of only 37mm, a sweet Noctua fan, and a compact size perfect for small form-factor systems or PCs with AM5-based Ryzen processors.

Here's Noctua's new stylish low-profile coolers for AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs 02
Open Gallery 2

Noctua NH-L9a-AM5

The new low-profile cooler has been specifically designed for the latest low-power non-X variants of the AMD Ryzen line-up. With CPU compatibility on the official Noctua product pages listed as Ryzen 5 7600, Ryzen 5 7600X, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 9 7900. Interestingly Noctua's official press info for the new cooler does mention that it can handle the beefy Ryzen 9 7950X's 130W.

"AMD's just-released 65W Ryzen CPUs are ideal for building small yet highly powerful systems, and our new NH-L9a-AM5 is the perfect cooler to match", Roland Mossig, Noctua CEO, says. "It can easily cool the new 7900, 7700 and 7600 at ultra-quiet fan speeds and offers plenty of headroom if customers want to push them beyond 65W - we've actually been running up to 130W on the Ryzen 7950X and 7900X!"

The low-profile coolers from Noctua have garnered much praise over the years, so seeing new Ryzen 7000 series models is excellent news. The NH-L9a-AM5 features the company's custom-designed SecuFirm2 mounting system, built for the AM5 socket, alongside NT-H1 thermal compound. It's available in both Noctua's traditional colors and a black variant - with pricing set at USD 44.90 and EUR 49.90 for the standard edition and USD 54.90 and EUR 49.90 for the "chromax.black".

Buy at Amazon

Noctua NH-L9a-AM5, Premium Low-Profile CPU Cooler for AMD AM5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$44.95
$44.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/24/2023 at 8:30 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:noctua.at

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.