Final Fantasy 1-6 coming to PS4 and Switch, but will it be an all-in-one bundle?

PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch fans have been waiting over a year to play the new Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters, and it looks like that waiting is up.

Published Dec 13, 2022 1:38 PM CST
After a year of waiting, it looks like PS4 and Switch owners are finally getting access to Square Enix's old-school Final Fantasy re-release collection.

The new Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are apparently coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Right now the games are currently only available on Steam and mobile, but the ESRB recently filed ratings for the PS4 and Switch versions of the games. Specifically, Final Fantasy's 1-6 all received separate listings, which indicates we may not get an all-in-one collection on these platforms and Square Enix could sell them individually at $17.99 each.

The new Pixel Remasters look to be the definitive way to experience these old-school RPGs. The games feature the same pixel-style charm as the originals alongside major quality-of-life improvements like an auto-battle system, a new modernized UI, and a background music player that lets players listen to their favorite tracks as they play.

There's even an interactive monster bestiary that takes notes on all the monsters that you face in the games, and the locations of enemies on the map.

Square Enix has not revealed official details on the Pixel Remasters, but it's interesting to note the titles first launched in July 2021 so it's been some time.

The publisher has been known to stagger its game releases across multiple systems, and it's worth remembering that there aren't any way to play these games on PS4 or Switch, so Square Enix will definitely be catering to a specific nostalgia-driven market of old-school RPG enthusiasts and gamers who grew up in the NES and SNES eras.

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

