All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
GIVEAWAY: TEAMGROUP T-Force VULCAN Z SATA III SLC 2TB SSD, two up for grabs!

Google to slap Chrome with updates that upgrade system battery and memory

Google is planning to release a new update for Google Chrome users that will make the browser drain less system battery and memory.

Google to slap Chrome with updates that upgrade system battery and memory
Published Dec 9, 2022 6:03 AM CST
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

Google Chrome, first released in 2008, and has since become one of the most popular web browsers in the world and now Google is rolling out new updates to reduce battery strain and improve system memory.

Google to slap Chrome with updates that upgrade system battery and memory 02
3

These updates were designed to improve the browser's performance and make it more efficient, especially when it comes to how much it impacts battery life and its system memory usage. The updates rolled out two new modes, Memory Saver mode and Battery Saver mode. According to reports, Memory Saver mode reduces memory usage by up to 30% on desktop.

By optimizing the way that the browser allocates and uses memory, Google was able to reduce the amount of memory that Chrome consumes, freeing up more performance for your PC to allocate to different tasks while also making the browser faster and more responsive.

Google to slap Chrome with updates that upgrade system battery and memory 26
3

The second update focused on extending the battery life, and according to reports when your device's battery level reaches 20% Chrome will enter into Battery Saver mode that limits background activity as well as visual affects within tabs such as animals, in an effort to preserve battery life. By reducing the browser's power consumption, Google was able to significantly extend the battery life of devices running the browser. This is particularly useful for users who spend a lot of time browsing the web on their laptops or other portable devices.

Overall, the two updates to Google Chrome represent an important step forward for the browser, especially considering the widespread criticism that Chrome is a resource heavy browser.

NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.